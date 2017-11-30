Breaking News

Rebecca and Patrick Cokley
    A disabled, biracial, (and totally normal) American family

Rebecca Cokley is a white little person. Her husband Patrick is African-American and vision-impaired. Together, they have a loving family. What is it like to them to raise a family with disabilities? Normal.
