Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Missouri Speech 11-29-17
Trump Missouri Speech 11-29-17

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Kim Jong Un: He's a 'sick puppy'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Kim Jong Un: He's a 'sick puppy'

During his remarks in St. Charles, Missouri, President Donald Trump calls North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "sick puppy."
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (16 Videos)

See More

Trump on Kim Jong Un: He's a 'sick puppy'

Newsroom

During his remarks in St. Charles, Missouri, President Donald Trump calls North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "sick puppy."
Source: CNN