Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Cantwell: People in a hurry to pass tax reform

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cantwell: People in a hurry to pass tax reform

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) criticizes members of Congress who she says are "hurrying" to pass tax reform.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Cantwell: People in a hurry to pass tax reform

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) criticizes members of Congress who she says are "hurrying" to pass tax reform.
Source: CNN