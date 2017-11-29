Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tapper monologue trump anti muslim tweets lead_00000000
tapper monologue trump anti muslim tweets lead_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump's anti-Muslim tweets 'indecent'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump's anti-Muslim tweets 'indecent'

CNN's Jake Tapper takes a look at the fallout from President Trump's recent activity on Twitter.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump Social Media (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump's anti-Muslim tweets 'indecent'

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper takes a look at the fallout from President Trump's recent activity on Twitter.
Source: CNN