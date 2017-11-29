NYT: Trump still questions Obama's birth certificate
The New York Times reports that President Trump, in private, has continued to espouse conspiracy theories ranging from doubts about President Obama's birth certificate to assertions that the voice in the "Access Hollywood" tape was not his own. CNN's Don Lemon and Dana Bash discuss.
