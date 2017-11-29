Donald Trump Jr. to meet with House Intel

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to meet with the House Intelligence Committee, giving lawmakers their first opportunity to question President Donald Trump's eldest son over his contacts with Russians during the campaign season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
