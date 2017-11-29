Breaking News

US President Donald Trump speaks about taxes at the St. Charles, Missouri, Convention Center on November 29, 2017.
    Trump touts tax plan, promises more winning (full)

President Donald Trump promised more winning and took a swipe at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a speech to pitch the GOP tax plan in St. Charles, Missouri.
