Slain British MP's husband talks Trump retweet

Brendan Cox, the husband of a British Parliament member murdered by an extremist whose last words represented the hate group President Trump has retweeted anti-Muslim videos from, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he thinks the President's actions have "shocked" everyone in the United Kingdom, no matter their political affiliation.
