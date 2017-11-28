Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

*Backup Clean path via NY
*Backup Clean path via NY

    JUST WATCHED

    Cruz: When Dems say 'rich' they mean 'taxpayer'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cruz: When Dems say 'rich' they mean 'taxpayer'

Speaking at CNN's town hall debate on tax reform, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that when Democrats say "the rich" they mean "the taxpayer."
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (16 Videos)

See More

Cruz: When Dems say 'rich' they mean 'taxpayer'

Speaking at CNN's town hall debate on tax reform, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that when Democrats say "the rich" they mean "the taxpayer."
Source: CNN