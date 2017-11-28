Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Scott: Tax reform about people, not numbers
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Scott: Tax reform about people, not numbers
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says the goal of tax reform is to deliver money back to people who are struggling and feel "stuck in the shadows."
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (16 Videos)
Scott: Tax reform about people, not numbers
Trump, GOP make push for deal on tax cuts
Graham on tax reform: Failure isn't an option
Watch CEOs cast doubt on tax reform's benefits
Conway on Moore: We need him for tax reform
GOP promising tax cuts now, but not forever
Why Sen. Ron Johnson opposes tax plan
Trump's false 'biggest cuts ever' claim
Obvious differences in House, Senate tax plan
GOP tax bill includes repeal of Obamacare mandate
Mnuchin pressed on Trump's false tax claim
Mnuchin: Majority, not 100 percent, get tax cut
Durbin: Trump tax plan 'devastating' for some
Budget director: 'Plugging ahead' on tax plan
Is Trump really a 'big loser' under tax plan?
What's in the GOP's proposed tax plan
Trump: Tax cut is my Christmas gift to you
See More
Scott: Tax reform about people, not numbers
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says the goal of tax reform is to deliver money back to people who are struggling and feel "stuck in the shadows."
Source: CNN