Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP strategist defends CNN from Trump attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP strategist defends CNN from Trump attack

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt spoke out against President Trump's Twitter criticism of CNN International.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (18 Videos)

See More

GOP strategist defends CNN from Trump attack

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt spoke out against President Trump's Twitter criticism of CNN International.
Source: CNN