Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Moore compares accusations to Russia probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moore compares accusations to Russia probe

Senate candidate Roy Moore (R-AL) compares the allegations against him to the Russia probe and potential connections between President Trump's campaign and Russians.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (16 Videos)

See More

Moore compares accusations to Russia probe

Senate candidate Roy Moore (R-AL) compares the allegations against him to the Russia probe and potential connections between President Trump's campaign and Russians.
Source: CNN