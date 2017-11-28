Breaking News

    Former aide accuses Rep. Conyers of harassment

Deanna Maher, a former aide to Rep. John Conyers, told CNN that Conyers made three sexual advances toward her when she worked for him in his district office in Detroit from 1997 to 2005. Arnold E. Reed, a lawyer representing Conyers, told CNN on Tuesday that the Congressman does not plan to resign and denied the former staffer's allegations.
