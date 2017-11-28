Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

president trump pelosi schumer meeting response sot_00010527
president trump pelosi schumer meeting response sot_00010527

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Pelosi, Schumer are all talk, no action

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Pelosi, Schumer are all talk, no action

President Trump accuses Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of being "all talk" and "no action" following their decision not to attend a meeting with him.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: Pelosi, Schumer are all talk, no action

Newsroom

President Trump accuses Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of being "all talk" and "no action" following their decision not to attend a meeting with him.
Source: CNN