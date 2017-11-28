Cupp: Dems can't protect Conyers, slam Moore

HLN's S.E. Cupp calls out Democrats who have defended Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken in the midst of sexual harassment accusations, saying they will lose credibility when it comes to criticizing Republicans such as Roy Moore and President Donald Trump.
HLN's S.E. Cupp calls out Democrats who have defended Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken in the midst of sexual harassment accusations, saying they will lose credibility when it comes to criticizing Republicans such as Roy Moore and President Donald Trump.