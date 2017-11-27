Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump attack on journalism tapper monologue lead_00054723
trump attack on journalism tapper monologue lead_00054723

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down President Trump's recent string of attacks on the media.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (18 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down President Trump's recent string of attacks on the media.
Source: CNN