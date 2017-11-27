Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down President Trump's recent string of attacks on the media.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and the media (18 Videos)
Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism
Trump touts intelligence, Ivy League pedigree
Trump: Flake smart for not seeking re-election
Trump defends comments to grieving widow
Trump threatens media for critical coverage
Trump: No politician has been treated worse
Trump resumes attacks on MSNBC hosts
Bernstein: Trump's anti-CNN tweet disturbing
GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets are concerning
ESPN host Jemele Hill returns after suspension
Trump posts anti-CNN video on Twitter
NYT: Trump said reporters should be imprisoned
Panelists clash over Trump's anti-CNN tweet
Reporter: Trump mocked colleague; Joe laughed
Sen. Ben Sasse: Stop weaponizing distrust
MSNBC hosts: Trump used tabloid to threaten us
Trump keeps up attacks on media, preps for G20
Reporter fires back on 'fake news' attack
Ben Stein: Media doing to Trump what it did to Nixon
See More
Tapper: Trump has issue with honest journalism
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down President Trump's recent string of attacks on the media.
Source: CNN