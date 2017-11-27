Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate
Former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank reacts to the news that Rep. John Conyers is stepping down from his position on the Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment allegations.
Source: CNN
Sexual assault in politics (12 Videos)
Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate
Conyers steps down from Judiciary Committee
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
Cardona: Trump tweets highlight hypocrisy
Pelosi's shifting statements on John Conyers
Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
WH on Moore: It's up to the people of Alabama
Women of Congress share #MeToo stories
Franken accuser gets emotional
Rep. Dingell: Others protected me from senator
Rep. Speier: Victims assaulted on House floor
Former staffer: Congressman asked me to twirl
System discourages reporting of hill sexual harassment
See More
Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate
Former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank reacts to the news that Rep. John Conyers is stepping down from his position on the Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment allegations.
Source: CNN