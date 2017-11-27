Breaking News

Barney Frank
Barney Frank

    Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate

Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate

Former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank reacts to the news that Rep. John Conyers is stepping down from his position on the Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment allegations.
Barney Frank: Move by Conyers appropriate

