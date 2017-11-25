Breaking News

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, listens as US President Donald Trump speaks at American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 15, 2017.
    Kellyanne Conway facing ethics complaint

After an appearance on Fox News in which she lambasted Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway could be in violation of the Hatch Act, which prevents some executive branch employees from engaging in some forms of political activity.
