Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Charles Barkley knocks Roy Moore
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Charles Barkley knocks Roy Moore
Charles Barkley, Alabama native and former NBA star, explains why he's voting for Doug Jones over Roy Moore in the race for Alabama's US Senate seat.
Source: CNN
Roy Moore (15 Videos)
Charles Barkley knocks Roy Moore
Moore says McConnell trying to steal election
Moore's wife: Media attacked Trump, now us
Roy Moore: I want to get back to the issues
Allred calls on Moore to testify under oath
Attorney: Never seen Moore act inappropriately
McConnell hints at Roy Moore replacement
Trump dodges questions on Roy Moore
Hannity: Moore has 24 hours to explain himself
Moore: I'm being harassed by the media
Moore jokes that he brings Dems, GOP together
Former employee: Moore was on mall watch list
Alabama women respond to Moore allegations
Roy Moore: Allegations are 'absolutely false'
Allred: Let Moore deny claims under oath
Moore: Sexual abuse accusations are fake news
See More
Charles Barkley knocks Roy Moore
Charles Barkley, Alabama native and former NBA star, explains why he's voting for Doug Jones over Roy Moore in the race for Alabama's US Senate seat.
Source: CNN