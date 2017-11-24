Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls President Trump's comments on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and other NFL athletes divisive and angry.
Source: CNN
NFL Controversy (14 Videos)
NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks
ESPN suspends host Jemele Hill over tweets
Pence leaves NFL game over anthem kneeling
CNN poll: Americans split on anthem protests
Curry slams latest Sports Illustrated cover
Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments
Protesters crash NFL game, dangle from stadium edge
How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?
Olympian slams Trump's NFL criticism
Johnny Manziel: What went wrong?
Manziel's girlfriend: 'He hit me a couple of times'
'South Park' mocks NFL team
Photos of NFLer's injured ex released online
Josh Brown suspended for one game
AP: NFL security chief had Ray Rice tape
See More
NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls President Trump's comments on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and other NFL athletes divisive and angry.
Source: CNN