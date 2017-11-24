Breaking News

    NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks

NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls President Trump's comments on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and other NFL athletes divisive and angry.
