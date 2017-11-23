Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump visits coast guard station florida full remarks_00001726
trump visits coast guard station florida full remarks_00001726

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump visits Coast Guard in Florida (full remarks)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump visits Coast Guard in Florida (full remarks)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a US Coast Guard station in Riviera Beach, Florida.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump visits Coast Guard in Florida (full remarks)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a US Coast Guard station in Riviera Beach, Florida.
Source: CNN