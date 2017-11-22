Breaking News
Roy Moore's communications director resigns
Roy Moore's communications director resigns
John Rogers, the communications director for Senate candidate Roy Moore, has resigned from his position on the campaign, senior campaign adviser Brett Doster tells CNN. Martin Savidge has the details.
Roy Moore's communications director resigns
Roy Moore's communications director resigns
John Rogers, the communications director for Senate candidate Roy Moore, has resigned from his position on the campaign, senior campaign adviser Brett Doster tells CNN. Martin Savidge has the details.
