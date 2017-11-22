Roy Moore's communications director resigns

Breaking News

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
John Rogers, the communications director for Senate candidate Roy Moore, has resigned from his position on the campaign, senior campaign adviser Brett Doster tells CNN. Martin Savidge has the details.
Source: CNN

