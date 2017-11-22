Breaking News

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore and his wife Kayla greet supporters at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Luther Strange in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    A closer look at Roy Moore's wife

As Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, continues to fight against allegations that he sexually assaulted women when they were teenagers, CNN's Martin Savidge reports on Moore's take on the early days of his marriage to his wife Kayla.
