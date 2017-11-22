Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Jerry Jones addresses Roger Goodell deal
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Jerry Jones addresses Roger Goodell deal
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses renewing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, claiming he wants all of the league's owners involved.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
Jerry Jones addresses Roger Goodell deal
More than a fast food joint
Sampling cow foot soup in Little Haiti
Bourdain in Puerto Rico travel minute
Bread that stays fresh for 9 months
Seattle: The foodie city
One minute in Seattle
A visit to a sustainable farm
Processing war through art
Bourdain in Puerto Rico food montage
Anthony Bourdain goes to Sri Lanka
Anthony Bourdain scoots through Vietnam
See More
Jerry Jones addresses Roger Goodell deal
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses renewing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, claiming he wants all of the league's owners involved.
Source: CNN