Senator: Cohn faked bad connection with Trump

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) tells CNN's John Berman and Poppy Harlow that White House's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn faked a bad connection with the President to get him off the phone during a meeting on tax reform. White House spokesperson Raj Shah said, "Senator Carper's claim is completely false. Gary Cohn left the room and continued to speak with the President privately for several minutes before they concluded the call."