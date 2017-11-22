Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Aijalon Gomes freed from North Korea (2010)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Aijalon Gomes freed from North Korea (2010)

Aijalon Mahli Gomes returns to the US after former US President Jimmy Carter helped negotiate his release from North Korea.
Source: CNN

North Korea Tensions (15 Videos)

See More

Aijalon Gomes freed from North Korea (2010)

Aijalon Mahli Gomes returns to the US after former US President Jimmy Carter helped negotiate his release from North Korea.
Source: CNN