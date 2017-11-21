Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican candidate for the US Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.
Republican candidate for the US Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.

    JUST WATCHED

    What Roy Moore's accusers say

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What Roy Moore's accusers say

As the list of women accusing Roy Moore of sexual assault and harassment grows, listen to what they've said about the Alabama politician so far.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

What Roy Moore's accusers say

As the list of women accusing Roy Moore of sexual assault and harassment grows, listen to what they've said about the Alabama politician so far.
Source: CNN