Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Highlights from Trump's first turkey pardon
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Highlights from Trump's first turkey pardon
Gather around, turkeys. President Donald Trump's first turkey pardon was stuffed with tradition.
Source: CNN
Trending Now (10 Videos)
Highlights from Trump's first turkey pardon
Passengers turn flight delay into dance party
Oliver joked about Charlie Rose's 'sex talk'
Scientists find interstellar object in solar system
LaVar Ball wishes Trump a happy Thanksgiving
Bus' perfect photobomb blocks implosion view
Watch plane buzz cop car in crash
Highlights from 2017 American Music Awards
Mnuchin responds to viral money photos
'SNL' begs 'Come Back Barack' in R&B jam
See More
Highlights from Trump's first turkey pardon
Gather around, turkeys. President Donald Trump's first turkey pardon was stuffed with tradition.
Source: CNN