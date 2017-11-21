Trump makes Obama joke during turkey pardon

Breaking News
During the White House tradition of the annual turkey pardon, President Trump jokes that the previous turkey pardon by Former President Barack Obama is one executive action he cannot overturn.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump
During the White House tradition of the annual turkey pardon, President Trump jokes that the previous turkey pardon by Former President Barack Obama is one executive action he cannot overturn.
