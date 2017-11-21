Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Some of the things Trump is thankful for
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Some of the things Trump is thankful for
From votes in Wisconsin to Janet Yellen, President Trump has publicly expressed his gratitude for a number of things since he was a candidate.
Source: CNN
Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)
Some of the things Trump is thankful for
A closer look at Roy Moore's wife
What Trump voters will discuss at Thanksgiving
Mom recounts raising kids in Taliban captivity
Maria's uncounted dead
Child who asked for Christmas cards dies
How Trump changed late night TV
The human toll of war in Yemen
Former gang members read their memoirs
How a 'Simpsons' character pushed stereotypes
See More
Some of the things Trump is thankful for
From votes in Wisconsin to Janet Yellen, President Trump has publicly expressed his gratitude for a number of things since he was a candidate.
Source: CNN