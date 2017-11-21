Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Attorney: 3-front war against Roy Moore
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Attorney: 3-front war against Roy Moore
An attorney for Roy Moore tells reporters that the media, Democrats and establishment Republicans are waging a "three-front war" against the Alabama Senate candidate.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
Attorney: 3-front war against Roy Moore
Bread that stays fresh for 9 months
Seattle: The foodie city
One minute in Seattle
More than a fast food joint
Processing war through art
A visit to a sustainable farm
Bourdain in Puerto Rico travel minute
Bourdain in Puerto Rico food montage
Anthony Bourdain goes to Sri Lanka
Anthony Bourdain scoots through Vietnam
Sampling cow foot soup in Little Haiti
See More
Attorney: 3-front war against Roy Moore
Newsroom
An attorney for Roy Moore tells reporters that the media, Democrats and establishment Republicans are waging a "three-front war" against the Alabama Senate candidate.
Source: CNN