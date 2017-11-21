Report: Conyers settled sex misconduct claim

Breaking News
According to documents obtained by BuzzFeed, Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after allegedly sexually harassing an aid in his office.
