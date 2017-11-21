Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator counts Trump's time in office in dog years

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator counts Trump's time in office in dog years

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn't shy about expressing her disapproval of President Trump. The President reciprocates those feelings.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Senator counts Trump's time in office in dog years

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn't shy about expressing her disapproval of President Trump. The President reciprocates those feelings.
Source: CNN