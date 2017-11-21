Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Debbie Dingell newday 11212017
Rep. Debbie Dingell newday 11212017

    JUST WATCHED

    Dingell denies Ted Kennedy groped her

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dingell denies Ted Kennedy groped her

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) says the late Sen. Ted Kennedy was not the "prominent historical person" who allegedly groped her.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Dingell denies Ted Kennedy groped her

New Day

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) says the late Sen. Ted Kennedy was not the "prominent historical person" who allegedly groped her.
Source: CNN