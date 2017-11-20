Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about North Korea during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about North Korea during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

    JUST WATCHED

    Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign

President Trump is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terror, a move that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says is the latest in the "ongoing steps to increase the pressure."
Source: CNN

North Korea Tensions (15 Videos)

See More

Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign

Newsroom

President Trump is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terror, a move that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says is the latest in the "ongoing steps to increase the pressure."
Source: CNN