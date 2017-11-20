Breaking News
President Trump is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terror, a move that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says is the latest in the "ongoing steps to increase the pressure."
Source: CNN
Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign
