Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
WH: Up to the people to decide on Roy Moore
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
WH: Up to the people to decide on Roy Moore
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House wants to leave the fate of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore up to the "people of Alabama."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
WH: Up to the people to decide on Roy Moore
Bread that stays fresh for 9 months
Seattle: The foodie city
One minute in Seattle
More than a fast food joint
Processing war through art
A visit to a sustainable farm
Bourdain in Puerto Rico travel minute
Bourdain in Puerto Rico food montage
Anthony Bourdain goes to Sri Lanka
Anthony Bourdain scoots through Vietnam
Sampling cow foot soup in Little Haiti
See More
WH: Up to the people to decide on Roy Moore
Newsroom
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House wants to leave the fate of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore up to the "people of Alabama."
Source: CNN