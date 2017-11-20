Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump voter: I'd believe President over Jesus
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump voter: I'd believe President over Jesus
During a panel with Trump voters, one supporter said he likes that the President's cabinet is filled with millionaires and that he would take the President's word even if Jesus were to contradict it.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
Trump voter: I'd believe President over Jesus
More than a fast food joint
Sampling cow foot soup in Little Haiti
Bourdain in Puerto Rico travel minute
Bread that stays fresh for 9 months
Seattle: The foodie city
One minute in Seattle
A visit to a sustainable farm
Processing war through art
Bourdain in Puerto Rico food montage
Anthony Bourdain goes to Sri Lanka
Anthony Bourdain scoots through Vietnam
See More
Trump voter: I'd believe President over Jesus
New Day
During a panel with Trump voters, one supporter said he likes that the President's cabinet is filled with millionaires and that he would take the President's word even if Jesus were to contradict it.
Source: CNN