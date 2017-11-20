Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump voter panel newday 11202017
Trump voter panel newday 11202017

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump voters grade the President (full panel)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump voters grade the President (full panel)

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters from across the country and asks them to grade the President one year after his win.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump voters grade the President (full panel)

New Day

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters from across the country and asks them to grade the President one year after his win.
Source: CNN