Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2017
US Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2017

    JUST WATCHED

    Top general: I'd resist 'illegal' nuke strike

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Top general: I'd resist 'illegal' nuke strike

Top US nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said he would push back against an order from President Donald Trump for a nuclear strike if it were "illegal." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Top general: I'd resist 'illegal' nuke strike

The Lead

Top US nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said he would push back against an order from President Donald Trump for a nuclear strike if it were "illegal." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN