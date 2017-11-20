Breaking News
Top general: I'd resist 'illegal' nuke strike
Top general: I'd resist 'illegal' nuke strike
Top US nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said he would push back against an order from President Donald Trump for a nuclear strike if it were "illegal." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Top general: I'd resist 'illegal' nuke strike
Top US nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said he would push back against an order from President Donald Trump for a nuclear strike if it were "illegal." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
