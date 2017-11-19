Sanders not with Gillibrand on Bill Clinton

Breaking News

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tells CNN's Jake Tapper the United States has a "crisis" when it comes to sexual harassment against women, but doesn't believe the country should "look back" when asked whether former President Bill Clinton should have resigned after having an affair with Monica Lewinsky.
