Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Attorney defends Kushner against criticism (Full)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Attorney defends Kushner against criticism (Full)
Abbe Lowell, Jared Kushner's attorney, defended his client against criticism over failing to turn over documents. CNN's Evan Perez has more.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
Attorney defends Kushner against criticism (Full)
Bread that stays fresh for 9 months
One minute in Seattle
Processing war through art
Seattle: The foodie city
More than a fast food joint
A visit to a sustainable farm
Bourdain in Puerto Rico travel minute
Bourdain in Puerto Rico food montage
Anthony Bourdain goes to Sri Lanka
Anthony Bourdain scoots through Vietnam
Sampling cow foot soup in Little Haiti
See More
Attorney defends Kushner against criticism (Full)
Newsroom
Abbe Lowell, Jared Kushner's attorney, defended his client against criticism over failing to turn over documents. CNN's Evan Perez has more.
Source: CNN