Jared Kushner
    Kushner testified he didn't recall WikiLeaks contact

White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told congressional Russia investigators that he did not communicate with WikiLeaks and did not recall anyone on the Trump campaign who had, a source with knowledge of his testimony told CNN.
