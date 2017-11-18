Kushner testified he didn't recall WikiLeaks contact
White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told congressional Russia investigators that he did not communicate with WikiLeaks and did not recall anyone on the Trump campaign who had, a source with knowledge of his testimony told CNN.
