WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    WH: Franken admitted wrongdoing, Trump hasn't

CNN's Sara Murray reports on the White House's defense of President Trump's attack on Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) while staying silent on Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
