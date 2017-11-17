Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnee pkg digital original momentos polemicos donald trump presidente estados unidos eeuu_00000001
cnnee pkg digital original momentos polemicos donald trump presidente estados unidos eeuu_00000001

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump perfects the art of ignoring

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump perfects the art of ignoring

President Trump perfects techniques for ignoring shouted questions. Jeanne Moos reports it's all Q and no A.
Source: CNN

Quirky world of Jeanne Moos (15 Videos)

See More

Trump perfects the art of ignoring

President Trump perfects techniques for ignoring shouted questions. Jeanne Moos reports it's all Q and no A.
Source: CNN