Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump perfects the art of ignoring
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump perfects the art of ignoring
President Trump perfects techniques for ignoring shouted questions. Jeanne Moos reports it's all Q and no A.
Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos (15 Videos)
Trump perfects the art of ignoring
Tax plan name doesn't make the 'cut, cut, cut'
Halloween comes to the White House
Internet bashes the wrong George Papadopoulos
Trumps display affection during speech
Trump brags of getting a 'standing O'
First lady Melania mobbed by kids for selfies
Trump bragged about his Renoir, but it's fake
Mike Pence's adoring gaze at President Trump
Trump drops on Forbes' rich list
Trump-McConnell lovefest takes center stage
Trump issues executive order, forgets to sign
Trump and Eminem once friendly, not anymore
Trump boasts about brain, belittles Tillerson
Trump's first wife calls herself 'first lady'
'Moron-mania' spreads after Tillerson headlines
See More
Trump perfects the art of ignoring
President Trump perfects techniques for ignoring shouted questions. Jeanne Moos reports it's all Q and no A.
Source: CNN