Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump accusers Al Franken Jake Tapper lead_00000000
Trump accusers Al Franken Jake Tapper lead_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump wants you not to believe his accusers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump wants you not to believe his accusers

President Trump went after Sen. Franken (D-MN) on Twitter for sexual harassment accusations, despite numerous women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump wants you not to believe his accusers

The Lead

President Trump went after Sen. Franken (D-MN) on Twitter for sexual harassment accusations, despite numerous women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment.
Source: CNN