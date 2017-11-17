Breaking News

Jared Kushner
    Senate committee seeks more info on Kushner

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein sent a letter requesting more information on President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner related to his security clearance and questions over whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.
