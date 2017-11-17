Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner after the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner after the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate requests more documents from Kushner

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate requests more documents from Kushner

The Senate judiciary committee sent a letter requesting more information on President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner related to his security clearance and questions over whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Senate requests more documents from Kushner

Erin Burnett Out Front

The Senate judiciary committee sent a letter requesting more information on President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner related to his security clearance and questions over whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN