A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judicary committee September 21, 1998.
    Senator: Bill Clinton should have resigned

Speaking to The New York Times, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) says that former President Bill Clinton should have resigned in light of the Lewinsky affair.
Source: CNN

