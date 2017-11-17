Breaking News
Rep. Dingell: Prominent senator pawed me
Rep. Dingell: Prominent senator pawed me
In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Rep. Debbie Dingell says a prominent senator was aggressive with her and others.
